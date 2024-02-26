Keystone Community Task Force holds chili feed; Raising money to give local seniors college scholarships

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Keystone Community Task Force hold it's bi-annual chili feed on Sunday at the VFW on North 90th and Blair High Road.



Video shows neighbors gathering and enjoying each others company at the chili feed.

Keystone Community Task Force President, Chuck Day talks about the importance of raising money to support youth who excel at community involvement.

"So, it's really awesome it's -- the spirit of trying to help this community continue to grow and stay the community that it is."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Keystone neighborhood got together for their bi-annual chili feed at the VFW on North 90th and Blair high road.

Each year, the Keystone Community Task Force raises money to award local graduating seniors college scholarships.

These scholarships go to students who excel at community involvement. whether that be through volunteering, care giving, or any way that demonstrates a desire to help others.

"So, it's really awesome it's -- the spirit of trying to help this community continue to grow and stay the community that it is," said Keystone Community Task Force President, Chuck Day.

Last year, the task force awarded seven seniors each a $500 scholarship. This year, the community hopes to give out five to ten scholarships. those chosen will be selected and given their awards in May.