'Let's help people find hope': New Bennington mental health care center to provide walk-in services

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Link is a new mental health care center started by the Christopher Bremer Foundation along with the Bennington Coalition. It's mission is to provide mental health care services to anyone in need.



The Bremer family shares their story of loss and why they created the foundation to help others.

For now, The Link is open Wednesday afternoons from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to assess the need in the community.

If you need immediate assistance, call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Nebraska, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-34. It's something the Bremer family has experienced with one of their loved ones firsthand, which is why the Christopher Bremer Foundation was born. Now, the nonprofit is expanding their services with its first walk-in service provider location.

"Chris called his mother every day. He golfed every Sunday with his father. He loved his family dearly.”

Just before his 30th birthday, Christopher Bremer took his life. His family never knew he was struggling.

"Our family was pretty taken back by that event. We were a very close family, a pretty big family and we just knew that we didn't want anyone else to have to go through this,” said Debbie Bremer, Christopher’s mom.

So, they made it their mission to help others and saw a need in the Bennington community to open their first care center called The Link.

“Chris was very giving of his time and his talents to others, and I think this is our way of kind of continuing that through Chris,” said Traci Schmitz, Christopher’s aunt.

The nonprofit partnered with St. John's Lutheran Church to provide the place and the Bennington Coalition to connect to neighbors.

We spoke with Heather Goertz with the coalition, who told me mental health services are in great need here with such a fast a growing community.

"Youngsters were not as involved in activities. They were involved in unhealthy activities. We found them doing drugs, and this is nothing new right like it's been around, but we recognize that it was becoming more of a problem,” said Heather.

"I think just since growing up, you can definitely see in our age group and people younger than us that there's a stigma with mental health and people don't want to seek help because they don't want other people to know about it so people silently struggle,” said Ellie Rockwell, Christopher’s cousin.

If you live in the area and are looking for support, the care center wants you to know you won't be turned away if you’re under or uninsured. Services are also confidential with trained counselors.

"So, shining a light in the darkness is the first thing right, let's help people find hope that they can get through another day,” said Heather.

The Link will commemorate it's opening on Wednesday night with a ribbon cutting. If you need immediate assistance, call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.