'Let's not try to rush it': Nebraska teachers react to Pillen's property tax plan

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hypothetical Property tax cuts would help homeowners but the governor's proposed change in state school funding to make it possible will have a lasting effect on school districts across the state.

3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins spoke with Tim Royers, Millard Education Association president and incoming president for the Nebraska State Education Association - which represent teachers in the state. He told me while they're still trying to figure out the nuts and bolts of the governors plan, members are concerned with it.

The plan calls for the state to take over responsibility for funding the majority of each district’s budget.

"We think that's problematic because it really offers no major relief if something were to happen at the state level and they're not adequately able to fund our schools,” said Royers.

He says if funding needs aren't met:

"It means we're going to have to start cutting positions. There's really nothing else we can really do at that point."

To prevent that from happening, Royers thinks law makers need to slow down.

"Let's not try to rush it and cram it into a two week special session because let's be honest, we're only 100 days from the general election that's going to put pressure on law makers in Lincoln to vote certain ways because they have the election right around the corner,” said Royers.

His hope is that local school systems can retain budget control.

"Nebraska has provided itself on local control for as long as I can remember right? The idea that it's the members of our community who know best about how we should serve kids in our community."

To hear from those community members, we reached out to district administration at Bennington, Elkhorn, Omaha and Millard schools but none commented on this news.

So while this proposal is still in its early stages, Royers is calling for a different solution.

"We want balance but we want to invest the right amount of time to make sure we're developing the best possible plan,” he said.