Little Scandinavia hosts fundraiser to bring holiday cheer to tornado survivors

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — It's Little Scandinavia's 18th birthday where the celebration is raising some cheer for this resilient community.

Along with free Scandinavian food, live music and Vikings, Little Scandinavia is hosting a fundraiser to help families impacted by the April tornadoes.

Each donation will go towards a gift card that will be given to tornado survivors to help jump start their Christmas.

"Christmas is just such a special time of year and just to be able to help families re-establish some of that stuff and replace some of those things is something we're really excited about," said Amy Anderson, the shop owner.

The local business is partnering with St. Patrick's Catholic Church and Bethany Lutheran Church to help over 80 families.

The fundraiser will last until the end of October.

Each impacted family will also receive one of these, a "Love for Elkhorn" ornament when they redeem their gift card.