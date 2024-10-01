Local Elkhorn business transitions into new coffee shop with focus on mental health

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Falas Treasures & Coffeehouse is closing its doors; Uptown Java is moving in. The new owners run a local nonprofit and plan on using profits to help those with mental health challenges.



The coffee shop will serve as a community hub, offering space for support groups and selling encouraging merchandise.

Jacque Schmidt, the retiring owner, fully supports the transition and believes the new owners will do a great job.

Uptown Java will open this Saturday with a grand opening later this month on October 24th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a neighborhood coffee shop that's getting a new name. From Falas Treasures & Coffeehouse to Uptown Java - The unique way two neighbors found to make sure this Main Street shop stays local and helps others along the way.

After eight years of Falas Treasures & Coffeehouse, owner Jacque Schmidt is retiring.

"We need time to take care of myself and refuel," said Schmidt.

Now the local shop is undergoing renovations to become Uptown Java, owned by friends of Schmidt's, Brad and Donna Hoefs.

"About a year and a half ago he came to me and was looking for a space to have his art," said Schmidt.

"That's how we started, and then as we went along and I got to know more about Brad and Donna, his wife, I just fell in love with both of them and the purpose of what they do."

Along with being the new owners of Uptown Java, the Hoefs run a local nonprofit called Fresh Hope.

"My husband was diagnosed bipolar back in the 1995 and he could not find a support group that would give him hope for a future. So his psychiatrist challenged him to start his own," said Donna Hoefs.

Now Fresh Hope has helped provide support groups at churches across 20 countries.

This shop will help the organization continue on with 100% of the store's net profit going to the nonprofit.

"I couldn't ask for anybody better to remain or take, you know, take over and they'll do a beautiful job," said Schmidt.

Here coffee will be the gateway towards community, with opportunities for support groups to use this space and encouraging merchandise to support those with mental health challenges.

"It's just a great community, people helping each other and, you know, people are just super friendly," said Donna.

Uptown Java will open this Saturday with a grand opening later this month on October 24th.