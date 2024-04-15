Lost Pets of Omaha is searching for new tools to find pets faster

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over the past ten years, the nonprofit Lost Pets of Omaha has increased its services as volunteers work to find lost animals. Now - the group is trying to buy a thermal imaging drone to add as a resource.



Jim Welsh shares his story of losing his dog Oreo for three weeks this past December.

Rich Eaton with Lost Pets of Omaha says other pet rescue organizations across the country have found that using thermal imaging technology can better identify an animal and find pets faster.

The organization faces the challenge of cost though, as a thermal imaging drone can cost anywhere from $9,00-$20,000.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping families reunite with their pets. Lost Pets of Omaha is looking into a technology to help find your pets faster.

It was a scary winter for Jim Welsh, who lost his dog Oreo twice this past December.

"When you lose a dog, it's just - Here's this poor defenseless creature out there that needs help and doesn't know how to get it,” said Welsh.

He reached out to Lost Pets of Omaha who helped the pair reconnect after three long weeks and then again after four days.

"I wouldn't let go of him and he wouldn't let go of me."

He's not the only pet owner who's had to wait for their dog to come home.

"We've seen weeks go by for pets. We've had quite a few examples of that," said Rich Eaton, a board member with Lost Pets of Omaha.

That's why the nonprofit is looking at a new way to find pets faster.

The group is trying to buy a high-quality drone, equipped with thermal imaging technology because they say a standard drone hasn't been successful.

"What we've discovered is if you get up high enough to see any kind of territory then you can't see the details of a pet and if you get down too low in altitude, then you can't cover up much territory, you might as well be walking."

Not only does the current drone have trouble seeing animals, but it’s also limited by the weather.

Eaton says other pet rescue organizations across the country have found that using thermal imaging technology can better identify an animal.

But they face a big challenge - this type of drone can cost anywhere from $9,000-$20,000 and they have limited funds.

So, they hope some donors will step in and help.

It's something pet owners like Jim Welsh think could be helpful.

"It certainly couldn't harm one bit," said Welsh.

For now, the organization will stick to the resources and technology they do have as well as reaching out to their community on Facebook.