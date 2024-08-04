M.O.M.S tour comes to Omaha; It's a community baby shower providing moms with supportive resources

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The U.S Department of Health and Human Services is bringing its M.O.M.S tour to Omaha.

M.O.M.S (Maternal Outcomes Matter Showers) is a national tour and community baby shower. It aims to improve maternal health outcomes, particularly among Black and American Indian/Alaska native women, communities with high maternal morbidity and mortality rates.

The tour brings health care professionals and community members together to provide resources and support for pregnant and postpartum women.

“I think it’s just a matter of making sure they can, that individuals, moms and dads are able to better advocate for themselves in scenarios where they’re receiving care that may not be equal to what they need. They’re able to advocate for themselves with the information they need to be able to do that,” said Chris Davis, National Director for Dad’s Den, an organization touring with M.O.M.S.

Families here can receive healthcare coverage, mental health services, vaccinations, substance use disorder support, local services offered by doulas and midwives, health screenings and more. All in an effort to save lives.