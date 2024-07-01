Nebraska Humane Society recovers from virus outbreak, prepares for Fourth of July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Right now at NHS adoption rates are low, but with the Fourth of July coming up and the shelter expecting more strays and lost dogs to come in, operations are slowly getting back to normal.



Since the June outbreak, NHS has been following strict safety protocols including keeping some animals quarantined.

This has led to more dogs coming in than going to new homes.

To prevent stray or lost dogs from coming into the shelter over the Fourth of July, Lost Pets of Omaha Area suggests to get your pet microchipped.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Around three weeks ago 3 News Now reporter, Jill Lamkins told viewers about an outbreak at the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS), suspected to be Strep Zoo which can be deadly.

It turned out to be an increasingly common respiratory infection among shelters nationwide called Canine pneumovirus. Now, NHS is looking to get operations back to normal before the Fourth of July.

"It has certainly been an interesting, unique and difficult month,” said Steven Elonich, the VP of PR, marketing and internal communications for NHS.

Since the June outbreak, NHS has been following safety protocols including keeping some animals quarantined.

Because of this, adoption rates are low, and more dogs are coming in than going to new homes.

"Space is limited. The number of kennels we had for big dogs has been limited, especially,” said Elonich.

Elonich says they're slowly opening more adoption kennels as dogs get out of quarantine.

"It's been strange to the dogs and the community and it's really exciting to kind of see that light in the tunnel coming,” he said.

Especially with the Fourth of July fireworks, they know to expect more strays and lost dogs.

"Some dogs will jump fences, dig under fences, you know, smash the gate, whatever. So, we suggest if you can go out with them when you let them out, don't leave them out for very long and take them out on a leash if you can, that's the safest way to do it,” said Cathy Eaton, founder of Lost Pets of Omaha Area.

The best thing you can do to make sure your dog gets back to you; Lost Pets of Omaha Area says it’s a microchip.

"If they have a chip... within minutes, usually an animal owner can be contacted,” said Eaton.

So, while the shelter does animal control for the city.

"We will keep the stray pets safe, but we really just want people to come in and do their part as well by claiming their lost pets,” said Elonich.

If you need a microchip, they're only $10 through Lost Pets of Omaha Area at the American Animal Hospital on Maple Street.