Nebraska Medicine expands primary care program with plans for new clinic in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Another healthcare facility is coming to the area. Neighbors share what they think about the impact it could have.



Nebraska Medicine is opening a new clinic in Bennington at 156th and State.

Construction for the Nebraska Medicine clinic starts in December and will open in fall 2025.

Neighbors are excited about reduced travel time for medical services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Northwest Omaha is growing, and we're seeing it's more than residential---like this coffee shop or the new OrthoNebraska facility expanding at 180th and Maple that 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins told you about last week. Now we've learned there's another healthcare facility with Nebraska Medicine coming to 156th and State.

Set to have 18 patient exam rooms, two physicians, and a staff of about 10-12, the Bennington Health Center will become part of Nebraska Medicine's growing primary care program.

But what does this mean for neighbors?

Lamkins visited Hay-Jay's Coffee, which recently opened in the area of 156th and State, and talked to Dan and Deb Peterson and Richard and Chris Cecava.

"We moved here in 2016. Our kids said, well, you guys are going to the boondocks and, you know, because it was so far out and now it's not that far out, you know, with all the development and stuff going on around, you know," said Deb Peterson.

In fact, this feels more like the city than ever before.

Over the last 20 years, we've seen 23,000 new homes built here and just last year, the city approved more than 1,000.

The friends say they're happy a new clinic is moving in.

"I have to have a blood draw on a regular basis, you know, like at least once a month and sometimes once a week. If I can just do that over there, that is so much easier," said Chris Cecava.

Tom Macy, vice president of operations with Nebraska Medicine says they chose to expand here after watching the area grow in the last 5-7 years.

"And so when we were looking particularly at this area, there's not a lot out there, a lot of new houses but not a lot of health care in that area yet," said Macy.

The location is set-up to support future growth where the clinic could expand with more staff and resources.

It'll also offer immediate care services on weekday evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Construction on the new facility will start this December, and it's expected to open next fall.