Neighbors concerned with yellow smoke at OPPD power plant

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Take a look at this. It's not black or white but yellow smoke coming from the substation starting up near 120th and military.

It's a concerning sight for some neighbors who live nearby. Many taking to the Nextdoor app to share their thoughts.

Kara Bachman is one of those neighbors. She lives in Blair and was on her drive home when she saw it last week.

"I guess I'm concerned more than anything, what's going up in our air. It doesn't just dissipate,” she said.

To find out what exactly it is, we reached out to OPPD who told us the colored smoke is all a part of the testing and tuning process to ensure the engines work properly before the station goes online.

But still, neighbors question if it's safe.

"There's a lot of kids around this neighborhood. I don't know if there's some respiratory stuff, but, you know, if it's, if it's long periods of time, we'd be on a raised alert level, I guess,” said Tanner Stauffacher, another neighbor.

The testing is done for now.

In a statement OPPD says "This testing is a normal and necessary aspect of preparing the engines to work properly and to meet all EPA standards. Our regulators and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy are all aware of these commissioning activities."

