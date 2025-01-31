Neighbors struggle nine months after Arbor Day tornado; Organizations team up to host recovery event

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — From rebuilding to navigating insurance settlements, tornado survivors are still facing challenges. The Omaha Community Foundation is hosting an event to help with long-term care and resources.



The Omaha Community Foundation is partnering with COPE, Heartland Hope Mission and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to host the disaster recovery resource event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nine months ago a tornado devastated the Ramblewood neighborhood in Elkhorn. Today, things are looking a lot different, but not everyone is progressing at the same rate which is why a few organizations have teamed up to help.

In Ramblewood, some neighbors are in the process of rebuilding, others are ready to move back in, but for some like Heidi Bodady not much progress has been made.

"We are still no further ahead than we were the day of the tornado."

While Heidi's house is still standing, it's not livable. She's still waiting on insurance approval before they can make any decisions.

"Whether or not we're fixing the house, putting a band-aid on it or we can put a new structure on it,” said Bodady.

This is just one example of issues many tornado survivors are still facing nine months later.

But neighbors should know there are still resources available to them. On Saturday, the Omaha Community Foundation is partnering with COPE, Heartland Hope Mission and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to host a disaster recovery resource event.

"A lot of the families are still really struggling. Many of them are towards the end of their short-term housing benefits and are still without permanent housing,” said Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, Omaha Community Foundation Director of Marketing and Communications.

At the event, tornado survivors can get help with how to handle insurance settlements, FEMA appeals, advice for project management and even receive crisis counseling.

There will also be disaster case managers on site that can work with your family one-on-one.

“If you are nine months out from a traumatic disaster, that type of stuff can be extremely overwhelming, so it helps things kind of move forward a little bit,” said Nancy Lary, COPE Executive Director.

Moving things forward for neighbors like Heidi.

"You cannot move on at all. You can't move on mentally, emotionally. I mean, we're all pushed on pause. And it's no way to live. We're, we want to move on. We're ready to get going,” said Bodady.

If you or someone you know if in need of assistance, you can still sign up for this event here or just show up.