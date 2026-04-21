New Benson sober living home provides safe community for women healing from addiction and mental health

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new sober living home in Benson run by Chayah Ministries is helping women overcome addiction and mental health challenges through community support.



Chayah Ministries, an organization that uses faith as a base for its services, opened the home to help women move toward independence.

Residents stay anywhere from nine to 18 months. They are required to work, meet with a mentor, see a faith counselor, and attend support groups.

Right now, there are four women living at the home. There is room for one more resident, and Chayah Ministries is looking to fill that spot soon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new sober living home in Benson is providing a safe refuge for women to heal from addiction and mental health challenges.

Chayah Ministries, an organization that uses faith as a base for its services, opened the home to help women move toward independence.

Executive Director Amanda Lawrence founded the home with a focus on community.

"You know, I, um, have a history of my, my own, you know, I've been sober for 19 years and the whole vision for this home is community. None of us can heal from anything in isolation," Lawrence said.

Residents stay anywhere from nine to 18 months. They are required to work, meet with a mentor, see a faith counselor, and attend support groups.

Emily Menzel has battled mental health challenges and addiction since she was a young girl. After trying support groups and treatment centers, she found Chayah Ministries.

"What I love about this place is it's very intentional, you know, and they wanna help get to the root, um, not just surface level, it's, um, it's very in depth and I really appreciate that," Menzel said.

I was first introduced to Chayah Ministries in January when Lawrence told me they were searching for a place to create a sober living home. They found the Benson location in February and moved in April 1.

"And so we came and we looked at this house and we were like, well this is, this is it like it has all the space that we need, it's a good house, it's close to bus lines," Lawrence said.

Resident Jessica Clymer said the community is exactly what she needed.

"These women are amazing and they helped me through every single day. I mean, if I ever feel some type of way, they will come and talk to me and it's just a great community and it's uplifting and I love it," Clymer said.

Right now, there are four women living at the home. There is room for one more resident, and Chayah Ministries is looking to fill that spot soon.