Northwest High School shooting suspect found in nearby neighborhood

The suspect was apprehended about three blocks from the school

Neighbors saw the suspect in handcuffs at the corner of 81st and Bauman

Police are still looking for the weapon

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The shooting suspect fled Northwest High School after the incident and was found in a neighborhood north of the school, some neighbors say they saw the suspect attempt to flee.

Derek Gomez lives in this neighborhood, his son goes to school at Northwest. He told me about getting the call most parents dread.

"You get a frantic phone call from your son and they say hey this is what's going on at school and were leaving were running as fast as we can to get home," said Gomez.

The Omaha Police Department says the suspect made it about three blocks before being caught near 81st and Bauman. Gomez tells me that's right up the street from where he lives and is thankful police got to the scene quickly.

"Like two blocks away they had a young kid in custody at that point he was sitting on his uh, he was sitting down and had handcuffs on at that time," said Gomez.

While in the neighborhood KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree saw the suspect in handcuffs walking around the neighborhood with police, OPD could not confirm why they were doing so and cannot say whether the suspect lives in this neighborhood.