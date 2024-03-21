Northwest Omaha business ready for busy March Madness weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Downtown Omaha isn't the only hot spot expected to see lots of traffic for this first round of March Madness hosted in Nebraska. At the Caddy Shack Sports Bar & Grill on 120th and Blondo plenty of locals are filling up its bar. Here, basketball fans are taking off work, grabbing a cold one and getting ready for the long weekend ahead.

To make sure all visitors are taken care of, Caddy Shack has more than doubled its supply of beer and food for the busy weekend.

And with both the Cornhuskers and Jays in the tournament, the owner tells us it has a big impact on business and fans agree.

"I think it brings a lot of excitement to the city. It brings a lot of excitement to places like this where we can get together, watch the games together, stuff like that," said Joe Stillman.