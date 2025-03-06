Northwest Omaha fish frys offer food, fun, and community traditions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Northwest Omaha reporter Jill Lamkins went out to learn more about three popular fish frys in the area. From entertainment to delicious appetizers, each fish fry has something unique in store.

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church fish fry schedule:

Starting at St. Vincent de Paul on 144th and West Maple, the lines can get pretty long.

They serve up to 1,500 people each Friday, with wait times up to two and a half hours.

To make the wait go faster, they have some incentives.

“We got cheese curds for people who are waiting in line this year, along with, we've got our new television screens that we look forward to using for things like March Madness as those come along,” said Father Andrew Roza, priest at St. Vincent de Paul.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church fish fry schedule:

At St. Patrick’s Church on 204th and West Maple in Elkhorn, wait times are similar.

What makes them unique is the number of activities they have for people of all ages, from face painting to raffle drawings and live music.

"We have live music this Friday. Pink Cadillac's gonna be playing. We have a different band every week,” said Travis Schwartz, the secretary for the St. Patrick’s Men’s Club.

They also offer a variety of drinks and beers, including microbrews from local breweries.

St. James Catholic Church fish fry schedule:

At St. James Church near 90th and Fort, they're best known for their flavorful fish.

"So that's probably the thing that people talk about the most when you think about a St. James fish fry. It's a Cajun fish,” said Mike Soltys, a member of the Knights of Columbus.

But if that's not your style, they also offer traditional fried fish, baked tilapia, and a few delicious sides.

St. James fish fry is unique because it's every other week.

They partner with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, switching off fish fries each week to help each other out.

