Northwest Omaha OPPD board candidates split on rules for data centers as U.S. energy secretary visits Nebraska

BENNINGTON, NE. — As U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright visits Nebraska to encourage data center growth, two candidates for the Omaha Public Power District Board's District One seat offer competing visions for regulating projects in northwest Omaha.

Wright visited Louisville, Nebraska, addressing data centers in the state and saying he wants to see more communities welcome the projects

"It's a community decision," Wright said. "If they think it's a win, great. I think they'd be tremendous."

Communities across Nebraska have taken action to either limit or ban data centers in their neighborhoods, often citing concerns about water usage and electricity prices.

Sara Kohen and Christian Mapes are running to represent District One on the OPPD board.

The district covers large areas of northwest Omaha and Bennington.

Both say data centers are here to stay, but the difference is how they would regulate them in northwest Omaha if elected.

Kohen says more research is needed first.

"I think what we really need is more information," Kohen said. "How much power are these big data centers using, and as members of the public, we actually don't know."

Mapes says it's case-by-case.

"It depends on how the project is developed, what it costs our electric system, who pays those costs and what the benefits are that (it) brings to the community," Mapes said.

Kohen has laid out her steps in what she calls the "Bill of Rights for Nebraska," an eight-step plan to address data centers in northwest Omaha.

"I'd like to see them moved into a separate customer class," Kohen said. "Let's see how much power they are using, and then once we see that, we can really make sure they are doing their fair share."

Mapes is drawing on his five years working in the energy industry. He says since 2020, OPPD is forecast to grow 100 megawatts annually — the equivalent of roughly 100,000 houses.

"Data centers are a large reason for that growth as well, but as people transition to electric vehicles, as they start trading out equipment that used to be gas-powered for electric power, that adds up," Mapes said.

The race between Mapes and Kohen will be decided on November 3.