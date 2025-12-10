Omaha City Council approves new backyard chicken limits

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Changes are coming to Omaha's backyard chicken rules after the City Council approved new limits on hens in residential areas Tuesday.

People with more than 10 chickens will have five years to reduce their flock. The ban on roosters remains in place.

Those two provisions haven't changed since the original Douglas County Health Department proposal last month. But after community feedback, the final ordinance offers more flexibility.

Community gardens can keep hens for educational programs. Neighbors over the limit can request a variance to keep their flock size.

City officials say the goal is simple: manage complaints and protect public health.