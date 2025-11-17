Omaha urban farmers oppose proposed limits on backyard chicken flocks amid rising complaints

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha may limit backyard chickens to 10 birds and ban roosters after weekly complaints. Urban farmers with current flocks oppose the restrictions.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha urban farmers are pushing back against proposed restrictions that would limit backyard chicken flocks to 10 birds and ban roosters entirely.

The proposed ordinance comes after the Douglas County Health Department said they receive 3-4 complaints every week about backyard chickens, mostly regarding noise and animals running loose in neighborhoods.

Mark Brannen of Benson Bounty and Beka Doolittle of Dirty Carat Homestead are among nearly 170 people in Omaha who have permits to keep chickens within city limits. Currently, property owners can have upwards of 20 chickens.

Both urban farmers say the proposed restrictions feel like punishment for responsible owners. At Benson Bounty, Brannen keeps 14 chickens and follows all city regulations.

"If you want to have chickens, it's incumbent on you to follow the law," Brannen said.

Doolittle said responsible chicken owners shouldn't be penalized for others' poor practices.

"We maintain our chickens very well. Some people aren't like that, and it's because of things like that and reasons like that that there are complaints," Doolittle said.

The proposed ordinance would also ban roosters from residential areas. If passed, current urban farmers would have five years to reduce their flocks to the 10-bird limit.

A vote on the new ordinance is expected next month, though discussions have already begun. The proposal comes as other metro cities are also reconsidering their rules on neighborhood flocks.

Doolittle believes the city should involve experienced chicken owners in the decision-making process.

"There were questions that came up and they just decided to address them on their own, and I feel like bring somebody in who is an advocate and a leader for this who can say, hey this is how I do it. This is working well for me," Doolittle said.

The Douglas County Health Department is working with community groups and city council on possible amendments to the proposed ordinance.