Omaha coalition expands recovery plan to aid storm victims after disasters

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Meeting at the United Way of the Midlands, different organizations came together to create an 'asset map,' identifying physical spaces, resources, and supplies each group can provide in a disaster.



The Omaha Community Foundation is leading the Tri-County Long Term Recovery Coalition to help neighbors recover as quickly as possible.

"Because the immediate response really plays a role in how successful individuals are able to be in that long-term recovery process.”

OCF says mapping out a plan can help determine what organizations can help the most depending on the location of the disaster.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last year, a tornado devastated neighborhoods across our communities. Initially after, help was offered. Now, organizations are making a plan so we're more prepared when disaster strikes next.

Whether it's a blizzard, severe thunderstorm, tornado, or flood, natural disasters are inevitable.

For nonprofits like COPE in Elkhorn, dealing with disaster relief isn't anything new.

Nancy Lary remembers helping neighbors involved in the 2019 floods, which made the organization more prepared to help after the Arbor Day tornado.

"When the tornado happened in our area as well, we kind of, a lot of that kind of kicked back into gear as far as how we were going to respond and how we were going to help,” said Lary, the executive director of COPE.

But at the time of the April 26 tornado, there wasn't much coordination between organizations.

"So when we first responded to the tornadoes, you know, we didn't realize we were the only one doing disaster case management at the time,” said Chelsea Salifou, the CEO of Heartland Hope Mission.

Which is why the Omaha Community Foundation (OCF) is leading the Tri-County Long Term Recovery Coalition to help neighbors recover as quickly as possible.

"It's where are the shelters? How do we get people food?" said Anne Meysenburg, the director of community investment at OCF.

Meeting at the United Way of the Midlands, representatives from different organizations came together to create an 'asset map,' identifying physical spaces, resources, and supplies each group can provide in a disaster.

"Because the immediate response really plays a role in how successful individuals are able to be in that long-term recovery process,” said Meysenburg.

Organizations were categorized by groups.

"Whenever a shelter is stood up, you know, we're there in the background making sure that the shelter is safe, that it's going to be able to provide safe food for folks and safe water,” said Caleb Kuddes with the Douglas County Health Department.

OCF says mapping out a plan can help determine what organizations can help the most depending on the location of the disaster.

"We serve primarily western Douglas County, so when we're talking about responding east of 72nd, after today we'll be able to say what our role will be in an event like that,” said Lary.

So while every natural disaster is different... "Just being able to adjust based on the needs on both immediate needs and long-term needs based on what the disaster is,” said Salifou.

