Omaha Restaurant Week: One local restaurant shares how it's a great opportunity for customers and business

The Corner Kick Cantina is one of 52 restaurants participating in Omaha Restaurant Week. In recent years, owner Paul McCrae tells us inflation has had an impact on business. He's optimistic this week will help attract new customers.



McCrae shares his perspective on the struggles locally-owned businesses are facing and how this event can help.

5% of proceeds made during the event will also go to Food Bank for the Heartland.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Take a seat because it’s Omaha Restaurant week. At the Corner Kick Cantina, 3 News Now Reporter Jill Lamkins is talking with owner Paul McCrae. He shares the pressure local restaurants like his own are facing when it comes to rising costs and how this week is a chance to welcome new business in.

The Corner Kick Cantina has been around for six and a half years. Owner Paul McCrae tells us this most recent year has been harder with the price of everything from avocados to limes and even paper towels increasing.

"This box that's here right there with six of these in there cost me about $24. If said chain that's down on the corner buys the same exact box, they're paying less than $12 for that case,” said McCrae.

McCrae understands more than anyone the struggles locally-owned restaurants are facing because he also has experience owning a chain restaurant.

"So it's the small stuff that really makes the difference between the mom and pops and the chains is all of this that's here right now. We're paying as an independent operator, almost double than what a chain restaurant pays for this and that's the piece that cripples us."

McCrae knows just about everything is more expensive which has some people staying away.

He is optimistic that offering a restaurant week deal will attract new customers.

"Obviously budget is in this day and age everybody checks to see what price points there are. So, it was super great. So we picked out whatever they had on their menu. We got a appetizer and entree and dessert and we actually just shared because it's a light lunch,” said Kerri Delavega a customer dining in.

Other participating restaurants are offering deals, too.

"I think many of us will go to the same restaurant over and over again. Or we have our favorites and often we have our favorite dishes, but this can kind of push you outside of that. Maybe help you find some new favorites,” said Erin O’Brien, Director of Marketing for Visit Omaha.

“You're getting some great opportunity to invest back in our community, invest in the staff that's out of all these restaurants because that's really who needs this right now,” said McCrae.

5% of proceeds made during the event will also go to Food Bank for the Heartland. Omaha restaurant week lasts until Sept. 22.