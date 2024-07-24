Omaha to construct its own asphalt plant; How the city says it'll improve year-round street repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Patching up potholes is a temporary fix, but soon Omaha Public Works will be able to patch more up. 3 News Now spoke with the public works department to learn how the plant will benefit Omaha roads.



Patching up potholes is a temporary fix, but soon Omaha Public Works will be able to patch more up more efficiently.

The city plans on constructing its own asphalt plant and while it won’t permanently fix our roads the city says the good news is, it’ll improve year-round street repair operations.

For years - Omaha has been working with an asphalt supplier that closes in the winter.

So, while public works has been able to patch in the winter, it can be difficult to get material - slowing down the repair process and leaving drivers frustrated.

3 News Now Reporter Jill Lamkins asked Omaha Assistant Public Works Director Austin Rowser why the city needs to own its own plant.

He says having a plant reduces cost while improving efficiency.

"What the goal has been is to have something that's available to us and open that doesn't shut down so that we don't have all that start up problem,” he said.

The plant is a large, mobile machine capable of producing around 50 tons of asphalt a day and will cost the city about $6 million to purchase.

"We park it on the site and then we can operate it from there."

And the benefits won't only be for Omaha. Rowser says the plant will help supply asphalt regionally.

"Because people don't just drive in Omaha. They go through Papillion, La Vista, they drive on the interstate,” he said.

Outside of patching the plant will help with alley maintenance and other paving projects.

"Seems to me that filling a pothole is much cheaper, more efficient way of keeping your roads safe and smooth,” said Bill Meyers, a Northwest Omaha neighbor.

"It could possibly be a help having, having a plant in town to expiate fixing those problems,” said Derike Dumas, a Northwest Omaha neighbor.

Rowser says he hopes the city can order it by the fall, if the budget gets approved later this summer.