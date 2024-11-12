OrthoNebraska expands to meet growing demand in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The planned facility is under construction at 180th and W. Maple, an area where other new developments are popping up. The expansion is driven by an increase in new patients over the past year.



The new facility aims to provide convenient access to Northwest Omaha residents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A ton of growth in Northwest Omaha and we're seeing it play out in different ways like a brand new hospital.

At 180th and Maple, we've seen a Costco go in.

Then, a volleyball program building a new training center here.

Now, another development with OrthoNebraska coming to the area.

"That's one of the fastest growing areas in Omaha," said Dr. Matt Dilisio with OrthoNebraska.

The new addition comes after the medical center saw a double-digit increase in new patients over the last year.

That follows the trend in northwest Omaha:

According to the city of Omaha's 2023 building and development summary, over the last 20 years, the city has approved 23,000 new homes, and just last year, approved more than a thousand.

Many of those new homes were purchased by growing families.

"We're expanding tremendously almost as quickly as the whole youth sports market, which is a completely different thing that, you know, as a parent, you're very involved in that. But then as an orthopedic surgeon as well, taking care of all those athletes who are playing year-round sports, it's definitely a need for the Omaha community," said Dr. Dilisio.

Patient Daniel Hess is here rehabbing his Achilles.

"It's a huge need out west, especially. Otherwise, we have to drive to the middle of the city or drive to the southwest. So it'll be nice having something right here," said Hess.

Even with other full-service hospitals like Women's Methodist and CHI in the west, Dr. Dilisio says this decision to build follows the numbers.

In addition to the new facility, upgrades to the existing Elkhorn OrthoNebraska are underway. Both will open in late fall 2025.

