'Our boy is coming back to Omaha': Elkhorn family cheers on son playing in the CWS

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hard work and dedication; Things that Elkhorn South graduate, Eli Small's family says led him to the biggest stage in college baseball. And his family is here to embrace it all.

"Well, he started playing probably t-ball when he was five and he has spent many hours training and preparing. Most of them with his dad so, this is really special,” said Jayme Small, Eli’s mom.

It's an unplanned visit home, as university of Kentucky freshman Eli Small gets to play in the tournament he grew up watching

His family, Jon, Jamie and sister Cami following his journey all season long.

Remembering the final hurdle the team had to make in the super regional to get here.

"High drama, right? And then when we made that last out, I think Jamie and I were just jumping up and screaming and hollering and it was just like, we're going back to Omaha, our boy is coming back to Omaha,” said Jon Small, Eli's dad.

"It's surreal, you know you just… You hope for it, and you wish for it but then when it actually comes true it's a dream come true. We're so proud of him,” said Jayme.

Both exciting and emotional for the small's who have seen Eli’s hard work pay off.

"He's always been like my little brother you know. I kind of get to tease him because he is my little brother but now, I'm like ope, he's all grown up,” said Cami Small.

And when the Small's get to see Eli for the first time this weekend, they have some advice for him.

"Just enjoy it. Soak it all in and enjoy it,” said Jon.

The Small family already has their tickets to cheer Eli on this Saturday when Kentucky plays N.C State. They tell me they're confident in Kentucky pulling off the win. But no matter what, they'll be proud of their son.