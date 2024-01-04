Overnight shooting in Northwest Omaha shocks nearby neighbors; DCSO investigates

The Douglas County Sheriff Office (DCSO) investigates what appears to be a domestic disturbance near 111th and Ida street.

Neighbors talk about what they saw and heard overnight when deputies arrived at the scene.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A call for help in the middle of the night in this neighborhood near 111th and Ida brought deputies out to investigate. Neighbors spoke about what they heard and saw.

"I heard like, boom, boom, boom, boom," said Janet Carrillo who lives in the neighborhood.

Gun shots that startled neighbors who awoke to the noise.

"We can't sleep until 5 am in the morning. We scared; you know I have two kids," said Dil Mager, another neighbor.

Unsure of what was going on, they watched from the safety of their own homes.

"I got up and looked out, I couldn't see anything. Eventually like about 10 minutes to three I saw the police and ambulances and stuff like that," said Janet.

"We watched from our camera so, we were scared you know," said Dil.

Neighbors say they were surprised as nothing like this has ever happened in their neighborhood.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office provided us with information walking us through what happened in what appears to be a domestic disturbance. We're not going to name anyone's name and what investigators say happened is troubling.

Five people were inside the house. Investigators say a 51-year-old man who lived there used a handgun to shoot a 19-year-old woman in her bed.

Deputies say the 19-year-old then ran upstairs to a bedroom to join three other family members.

The 51-year-old man followed and then fired a shotgun at least one bullet went through a door and grazed a 46-year-old woman. Two teenagers there were not hurt.

Deputies say a call came into 911 from inside the house and before they arrived, the 51-year-old man shot himself. He did not survive.

He was found, investigators say, with the shotgun next to him, a handgun that appeared to be jammed and additional shotgun rounds in his pocket.

The two injured women were taken to the hospital. The 19-year-old needed surgery for a gunshot wound.

If you or someone you know doesn't feel safe in their relationship call or text 988 to reach the suicide and crisis lifeline.