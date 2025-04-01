Patrols on Blair High Road aim to curb speeding and accidents

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There have been seven accidents on Blair High Road in 2025 alone, four within the last month. DCSO says factors like speeding have led to a number of accidents on a two-mile stretch of Blair High.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There have been seven accidents on Blair High Road in 2025 alone, four within the last month. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says many factors, like speeding, have led to a number of accidents on a two-mile stretch of Blair High, meaning patrolling is as important as ever to prevent any further incidents from happening.

Statistics from the sheriff's office tell the story—an average of five accidents a year on just this stretch from 103rd Street to Bennington Road.

Now, in an effort to help keep neighbors safe, deputies like Andrew Berkshire are stepping up patrols.

"There's just more opportunities between the increase in traffic and increase in the number of traffic signals at intersections. It's just adding to more collisions," said Deputy Berkshire.

"So you have two state highways that are intersecting at a traffic signal. You have traffic from one direction coming in at 70 miles an hour, traffic from the other direction at 60 miles an hour."

While there are yellow warning lights before a light changes, some still take the risk.

Garrett Foster was in town to see his parents. He's not familiar with the area.

"I mean, I just wasn't paying attention, just missed when it goes from 70 to 60 coming south on Blair High Road."

He wasn't the only speeder caught today. Deputy Berkshire says a driver was going 87 in a 60.

Last week, that same driver was cited for going 97 on this same road.

While Foster wasn't going nearly as fast, he says he's learned his lesson.

"I'm gonna be paying attention to the speed limit," he said.

Foster was only given a warning, but Deputy Berkshire wants to remind folks to drive safely and be extra cautious when coming up on intersections on Highway 133.