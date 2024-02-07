PREPARING FOR THE BIG GAME: Chiefs and 49ers fans get ready for bar watch parties

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Northwest Omaha at Pat & Mikes, a Chiefs watch part is being planned for the big game. Just down the street at Grant St. Bar, a 49ers watch party.



Both Pat & Mikes and Grant St. Bar are getting ready to welcome fans like Bryan Pearson and Blake Spencer for Sunday's game.

Video shows memorabilia in each bar.

"It'll be a friendly rivalry, but it won't be a real rivalry and like I said this place will be ridiculous," said Blake Spencer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It may be quiet now but come Sunday, this place will be packed with 49ers fans. And over at Pat & Mikes, well that's Chiefs territory. Fans from both teams are gearing up to have some fun watch parties.

This barroom is more than 1,000 miles away from San Francisco but it feels like home to 49er faithful.

A group called the 402 49ers Empire started just two years ago has found its game day home at grant street.

"It's really a fun atmosphere, something that we can bring our families to, and we all have a jointed likeness of a team so it's really fun," said Bryan Pearson.

Fans of the five-time champions are looking forward to the chance at another big win.

"It's been about 30 years so it’s long overdue."

Just a few miles down 90th Street, Chiefs fans know Pat & Mike's is the place to be.

"Oh yeah its enjoyable plus when we have other fans here it makes it exciting," said Mark Jensen.

"This place is ridiculous on game days. I'm going to be honest to you if you drive by you cannot park on the street. You cannot park in the side parking lots," said Blake Spencer.

Knowing they typically see a packed house extra staff members come in to assist for the big game.

"I mean generally a neighborhood bar can get by with one bartender, you know, normal neighborhood bar, that's how they roll. On Chiefs night there will be four of them here."

So, whether they're here, near or far, fans of both teams are ready to watch the big game with their football family.

"It is going to be the place to be because that’s where you're going to want to go celebrate. I don't know where the Chiefs fan are going to be doing that but it - I don't think they're going to be celebrating,” said Bryan.

"It'll be a friendly rivalry, but it won't be a real rivalry and like I said this place will be ridiculous," said Blake.

Fans will start showing up to Pat & Mikes at 2:30 and at Grant St. around 5:00 p.m.