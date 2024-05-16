'So many people get to know her': Abby's Corner expands to Elkhorn

Elkhorn, Neb. (KMTV) — In 2019, 10-year-old Abby Whitford’s live was tragically taken after getting hit by a car. To honor her memory a Papillion thrift store was born. Now a new location of Abby’s corner is opening to extend the reach of her memory.

The original store opened a little after Abby's passing by close family friends, the Edwards who got to know Abby through their local karate center.

They hope by expanding their store to Elkhorn more people can hear Abby's story.

“So, then we can talk about her all the time and its never like only a small group of people knew her, like so many people get to know her,” said Evelyn Edwards, owner of Abby's Corner in Elkhorn.

Both stores donate a portion of the money they take in from purchases to go towards the Food Bank for the Heartland and Live on Nebraska.

The new store is set to open on Monday, May 20.