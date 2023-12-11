Standing Bear Lake renovations are almost complete and residents are excited

Video shows renovation progress at Standing Bear Lake off 144th and Fort Street.

Two local residents talk about their experience watching the progress of the project over the past year and their excitement for it to be finished.

Nebraska Game and Parks say the project should be completed by the end of the year and that it's just a matter of time until the lake fills up with water.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been over a year since renovations - like this boat ramp - started at Standing Bear Lake. I’m Jill Lamkins your Northwest Omaha reporter at the South access point of the lake off 144th and Fort. And as you can see, the lake has started to fill up. Now park officials and people who live near here are excited to see the renovations complete.

"I enjoy the views of the scenery, the brown and the different colors but it's time for some blue, some water blue."

Steve Schultz lives in the neighborhood and walks his dogs around Standing Bear Lake once or twice a day.

"They drained it a week after I retired, and I have been watching the progress and anxiously awaiting the return of the water," he said.

He's not the only one who's been waiting for the water's return.

Michael Miller, who also lives near is more than excited.

"In fact, I bought a new pontoon rowboat in order to use here so that's my Christmas present. So as soon as there's water in here, I'll give it a test," he said.

With renovations about 95% complete I spoke to Jeff Jackson with Nebraska Game and Parks (NGP) to find out what's left?

"The contractor just has a few things that are on order that haven't come in yet," said Jackson.

Those materials include items needed to complete the docks and finish up some trail lighting.

Having done their work, NGP now awaits mother nature to do her's.

"Until we get rain, snow and more rain and snow, it is not going to fill," said Steve.

The lake has started to see some water this fall, but with just one rain event that's helped. The basin of the lake only has six to eight feet of water.

Once it does fill up, Michael will be ready to use his new rowboat.

"I'll have about three life jackets on and probably the water things with the little ballon things so that I don't go too deep in the water."

Nebraska Game and Parks plan on having everything done by the end of the year so that people can fully enjoy it again. At Standing Bear Lake, I’m your Northwest Omaha neighborhood reporter, Jill Lamkins.