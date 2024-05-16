Storm debris update from Douglas County

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Tornado survivors are facing a challenge when it comes to getting home debris off their property to the landfill if they can't afford to purchase a dumpsters.

3 News Now reached out to the Douglas County Engineers office who provided an update on cleanup at this point. We're told the county is still taking phone calls and helping with cleanup but it’s no longer a county-wide project.

Free drop-off at the landfill has ended but if an organization or survivor needs help, they can still put debris on the right of way line and call the county engineering office at this number (402) 444-6372 for assistance.