Storm survivors settle into temporary housing; How a local nonprofit is helping

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Imagine losing everything after a tornado ripped away your home leaving nothing but the foundation. That's the reality of some of our neighbors now in need of a place to rest their heads at night. The local nonprofit, The Furniture Project is helping those in need. At their warehouse, volunteers were getting ready to deliver household goods to those in temporary housing.

Just a week after the tornado destroyed their home near 204th and fort, Molly and her young family moved into this rental home in Millard.

She tells me she's lucky and is grateful for everything the community has done to help her.

Including help from the nonprofit, The Furniture Project. The founder tells me they deliver more than just household goods to those in need.

"It's about community, it's about solidarity not charity, and it's about love. It's about taking care of our neighbors when they need it”, said Founder, Drew Gerken.

After the tornado hit, the organization put out a message on social media asking for any help to support their mission.

"It's hard walking into your day when you don't have a bed, you don't have a table to share a meal. It's hard to have a proper start to your life and we're able to just make that step a little bit easier,” said Logan Field, a staff member of The Furniture Project.

Since that post, the nonprofit tells me it's seen an outpouring of support with donations coming in daily either directly to their door or by pickup.

"The Omaha area just bands together so strongly this is no exception: Elkhorn, Bennington. We're having families coming from all over just trying to do what they can to help,” said Field.

Working with about 175 local agencies and organizations, the nonprofit takes in referrals from case workers to get people like Molly and her family what they need.

"It's a horrific experience to go through… Very traumatic but as we showed up, they were just so happy to see us. I think it's nice knowing that you're not going through the struggle alone and that's really what we try and show people,” said Field.

Serving neighbors with dignity and respect.

Right now, the nonprofit is most in need of these items:



Small dining tables

Chairs

Dressers

Nightstands

Lamps

Rugs

They accept any gently used or new furniture. If you want to help, you canvisit their website here.