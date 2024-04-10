Survey: half of metro non-profits struggle to find volunteers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A recent volunteer survey from SHARE Omaha shows that among 94 nonprofits in our community, 51% of them are struggling to find enough volunteers.



Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and the Heart Ministry Center share the impact volunteers have on their organizations.

SHARE Omaha has a volunteer event coming up called Do Good Days from April 24-27.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A recent volunteer survey from SHARE Omaha shows that among 94 nonprofits in our community, 51% of them are struggling to find enough volunteers. Here is how some local organizations are impacted by this.

On any given day, SHARE Omaha says there are over 500 volunteer opportunities nonprofits are looking to fill.

At Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, fewer volunteers mean it limits the events they can arrange

"We're not able to organize or lead troop meetings or camp events, you know.

Rita Hamele is the marketing director for the organization but she's also a mom and a troop leader.

"Our mission is to empower young girls and if we don't have those adult leaders to help us do that then we're not able to pass that on to the girls that we help and support."

Other organizations like the Heart Ministry Center agree with the importance of carrying out their mission and have a plan if not enough volunteers are around.

"So often what happens is it's a call out to all of our staff and we drop what we're doing to make sure our community members have what they need in the moment,” said Damany Rahn, the CEO of Heart Ministry Center.

In their food program, this includes stuffing and passing out food boxes to those in need.

Volunteer Jessica Weber believes in the power of giving back to your community.

"I really think anybody that is blessed and fortunate enough to be in a good place should volunteer and give back to those that are just maybe having a tough time,” she said.

And Rita says, it doesn't have to take a lot of time to do it.

"It can be once a month. It can be one time. I think a lot of nonprofits work with individuals’ schedules so it's when you're available," said Rita.

If you're interested in volunteering but don't know where to start, SHARE Omaha's Do Good Days is coming up at the end of the month. More information on the event can be found here.