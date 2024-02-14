SUSTAINABLE FASHION: Clothes Mentor inspires confidence while helping the environment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On 144th and Maple, Clothes Mentor has a mission of helping the environment while helping women find quality clothes at an affordable price.



Penny Bartels is weight loss coach who has also lost 75 lbs herself. She shops at Clothes Mentor to help her and her clients regain confidence.

The store's mission is sustainability; "In fact, most items that are sold through fast fashion will end up in the landfill and so for us we just believe in, you know, in quality items, good brands and giving them a second life."

Video shows the store and the types of items they sell.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Giving your gently used clothes a second chance. At Clothes Mentor, fast fashion is out, and sustainability is in.

Penny Bartels is a frequent shopper and reseller at clothes mentor.

"On a sometimes-weekly basis, depending on what they need, I'll go in and clean-out my closet again."

She's a weight loss coach who is inspiring women to not only feel good on the inside but look good on the outside.

"I really encourage women to go there to really invest in their new look."

The store has helped many like penny and her clients regain confidence.

"Well, I've lost 75 pounds myself and I found Clothes Mentor and the people there are wonderful."

The store encourages woman to come in and resell their gently used or sometimes new items.

Not only helping women find the look they want but helping the environment at the same time.

"In fact, most items that are sold through fast fashion will end up in the landfill and so for us we just believe in, you know, in quality items, good brands and giving them a second life," said Co-owner, Andrea Mccarther.

According to the national resource defense council the fashion industry is responsible for a little less than 10% of global carbon emissions but by 2050 that figure could be 25%.

"If you can avoid fast fashion, it's awesome. And being able to work and shop in a place like this, you feel better about buying something that you're going to use again," said worker, Liz Sack.

The store recognizes that trends are always changing, so they try to be selective in items they accept.

If an item resold to the store doesn't match what they're looking for, those pieces will be donated to local nonprofits.