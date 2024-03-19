Testimony begins in Aldrick Scott trial

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At the Douglas County District Court the Aldrick Scott trial begins. Scott is facing charges of first-degree murder as well as two other charges in connection to the death of Cari Allen.



Video shows footage from the crime scene in November of 2022.

Witnesses including Cari Allen's ex-husband, Bret Allen and her son, Brennan Allen gave testimony.

In the coming days, the defendant, Aldrick Scott is choosing to testify on his own defense.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In November of 2022, a Northwest Omaha woman was killed. At the Douglas County District Court the man accused of her murder, Aldrick Scott is in trial.

Scott is facing charges of first-degree murder and two other charges in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Cari Allen on Nov. 20th, 2022.

In this first day of testimony, we heard opening statements and witness accounts around the time when Cari went missing.

Among those witnesses were Cari’s ex-husband Brett Allen and her 16-year-old son Brennan Allen.

Prosecutors consistently asked all witnesses if Cari had ever been known to have a gun. And went over photo evidence of damage done to the home after Cari went missing.

The Defense pointed out that while witnesses never knew Cari to own a gun, she has used one at a shooting range she’s gone to twice with her son.

In the coming days, the defendant, Aldrick Scott is choosing to testify on his own defense.