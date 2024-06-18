The new Costco on 180th and West Maple Road is almost complete; The city of Omaha looks to annex it

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We’re less than a month from the new Costco opening up in Northwest Omaha. We spoke to neighbors and city officials about what this means for the area as the city moves forward with annexation plans.



The proposal went through the planning board on June 5th and will go through city council in the coming weeks.

Neighbors we talked to aren't opposed to the annexation and are excited to have another option for bulk shopping.

The store is set to open July 12.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It doesn't surprise me because there's probably a lot of tax base there that they can get a hold of. So, I don't think it would affect me personally one way or another,” said George Musselman, a Costco customer.

3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins spoke with city councilman Brinker Harding. He tells us the city will collect $14.4 million in taxes from the annexation move over a 10-year period.

"It's good to see expanded, you know, opportunities for retail and commercial activities and in particular, this one in the northwest area of Omaha,” said Harding.

This is the first piece of land annexed into Omaha since 2022.

"It has to make sense for the, the city financially in order to take on that, you know, the additional responsibilities,” said Harding.

For now, customers please to have another option for bulk shopping.

"I live close here and, so now that it's going to be like practically in my backyard,” said Musselman.

"It's remarkably closer to me than Sam's and it's kind of the area I travel frequently. So, it'll be easy to pop in regularly,” said Shelly Ferrante.

