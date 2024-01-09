The snow has arrived and so has the plow driver

Following days of waiting for the winter storm to bring substantial snow, plow drivers are finally out working to clear the way in parking lots and driveways.

Kanger Lawns owner Cody Kanger talks about what his crew is doing to stay on top of their work.

Video shows the Kanger Lawn crew with snowplows, snowblowers and shovels.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From weather prep on Sunday to waiting for the snow on Monday, snowplow drivers are eager to get down to business. We’ve been following along with snowplow contractors these past couple of days. We’re catching up with one to talk about what they're doing now.

"I like coming out here helping people get out of their little debacles. I know nobody wants to try and come over here, shovel out all this all day."

Tristian Metzger is a crew member for Kanger Lawns, and he doesn't mind working in the snow.

"You know it gives us seasonal workers something to do during the winter and I mean yeah I enjoy it for the most part."

He started his day at 3:30 in the morning and will stay working, “until he tells me to quit. Hopefully I mean, I'll go all day if he needs me to be."

When a big snow like this hits, those in the snow removal business are prepped and ready in advance.

This means little rest, but owner Cody Kanger is up for the challenge.

You guys have just been go, go, go. Are you tired at all?

"A little bit. I got a little bit of rest last night. It's just part of the job with snow removal and stuff."

Working on clearing snow from parking lots and driveways, Cody has nine teams, each with a tractor driver and a hands crew.

What you see Cody and his crew doing is just the first part of their snow removal services. After they're done plowing, snow blowing and shoveling, they'll come back to deice.

"With how much snow was coming and the fact that it was a wet snow, it's really prolonged how much work we've had to put into it."

Work that Cody and his team are ready for because it means more business.