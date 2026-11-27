NORTHWEST OMAHA, NE. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, falling short of their first eight-win season since 2016 and finishing the regular season 7-5.

The Huskers played Iowa close in the first half, but Iowa scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.

Husker fans gathered at the Caddy Shack on 120th and Blondo were disappointed after this seemingly annual Nebraska loss to Iowa.

"It seems like they always get into their head at this point in the game," said Chelly Kendrick, a decades-old Husker fan.

Kendrick said she believes high expectations are straining athletes and staff.

"It goes back to what I feel like might be the expectations that are held on all the players athletically and everything coming in the program," Kendrick said.

After Nebraska's stunning win over Ohio State, fans said the return of fourth-quarter troubles was tough.

But they also said decades of loyalty to the Huskers isn't something easily broken.

"They are a great team, actually," said Jenny Clayborn, a lifelong Husker fan. "They are almost there. We are going to be winners once again."

Clayborn said rooting for the Huskers is family tradition.

"We are all family, and we root for Nebraska every year," Clayborn said. "Every year no matter what."

Kendrick echoed that sentiment.

"I have lived in Nebraska since 1963. It's a legacy of family and supporting the team," Kendrick said. "They are great. We want them to be great, (but) I wonder (if) it's psychological."

The Huskers now await bowl game selection, while the Hawkeyes keep their playoff hopes alive.