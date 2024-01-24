'They can't get up the street': Trash troubles across the city

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —



Waste pickups affected by the recent winter storm has delayed FCC workers.

The city has announced that workers will work over 70 hours a week to get back on schedule.

Neighbors give input on their experiences with recent waste pickup delays.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Trash troubles across the city. FCC workers are struggling to get through due to slushy road conditions.

Slipping, sliding and going nowhere; Garbage trucks unable to get up hills in neighborhoods like this one on 137th and Atwood Avenue in West Omaha.

Forced to reverse, the driver couldn't pick up trash bins at the top of this hill.

Time after time across Omaha, heavy trucks like this one, or this one, or this one faced issues when it came to driving through neighborhood roads.

We’re told there are nearly two dozen spots where drivers reported having trouble.

Marv Zuoski saw it in his neighborhood near 132nd and Center.

"And they've been up here I'm guessing three or four times, and they can't get up the street because it hasn't been properly plowed."

And it all adds up to trash pickups running behind. It's something that bothers neighbors like Marv; "What are my neighbors supposed to do?"

But is understandable to others like Dennis Pate; "I guess they were running behind and they would catch up and you know it's only a day late really."

The city announced that drivers will work more than 70 hours a week to get back on schedule. But each morning brings on a new challenge.

"The street freezes over at night and now this is what mess the street is."

Additional resources have been provided to help. The city has Solid Waste and Street Maintenance employees working with the FCC to pick up collections in tricky spots like this one on 141st Avenue Circle off Pine Street.

They hope to get caught on by the end of this week. In the meantime, the city is urging residents to remain patient while their workers try to complete pickups safely.