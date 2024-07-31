Three drownings at Lake Cunningham in five days; Omaha officials urge neighbors to stay safe on the water

NORTHWEST OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Lake Cunningham, two men drowned Wednesday morning trying to deploy their fishing boat. It's the second and third drowning in just five days after one man drowned Saturday night.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha police identified the men who drowned Wednesday as James and Elmer Crumbley.

Just days prior, a UNO graduate student Ali Zolfaghari Sichani went into the water while rafting and never resurfaced.

So, when it comes to water safety, chief Werner wants people to stay safe.

"Spending time on the water is a great way to spend your summer but please be safe, know your limitations and number one, make sure you wear your life vest,” said Chief Werner.

But drownings can happen to anyone:

Sichani was on a raft with four people and jumped into the lake.

The Crumbley's, were putting their boat into the water.

"Launching a boat can be extremely dangerous. Have those tag lines, have them be extra-long so you can remain safely on the dock or on the shore, the boat ramp."

We spoke with Brook Bench, the executive director of the Lake Cunningham Development Trust who told me it's been years since the lake has had any fatalities.

"You know the wind can pick up here quick. This lake can look really flat, calm and then five minutes later it can get rough, so we just want people to be safe and have a great time and we just certainly don't want to see anymore events like this,” said Bench.

Bench and Chief Werner both want neighbors to know that a life vest is the number one thing you need if you're out on the water.