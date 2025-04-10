TORNADO DAMAGE: Omaha adjuster says now is the time to extend your insurance claim

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Important info for tornado survivors. We're in another severe weather season, so now is the time to know how and when to make an insurance claim and ask for an extension.



3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins talked with public insurance adjuster Tristan Miles.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Important info for homeowners, especially if you've had storm damage to your home within the last year. We're in another severe weather season, so now is the time to know how and when to make an insurance claim.

3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins talked with public insurance adjuster Tristan Miles. Here are the top things to know:



File a claim as soon as possible. Get an expert like a roofer or contractor to examine the damage at your house. Nebraska and Iowa have different rules about extensions, so if you need one, it’s important to contact your insurance provider.

Miles told Lamkins that filing early is important because you likely won’t be the only one filing after a storm.

"Usually, there's not a whole lot of problems, but you also have to consider that there are hundreds of people that were also affected, and insurance companies are still a business. They are not going to release any additional money if they don't have to."

Even if your insurance carrier says it's not necessary to file an extension, Miles says it lets everyone know that the homeowner wants to be paid.

Miles says if you're still struggling with your insurance company, there are other public adjusters who can help. We'll link the resources here.