Tree debris curbside collection reaches halfway point three weeks after windstorm

Neighbor Michael Hamilton is waiting patiently for his debris to be collected.

Public Works says the goal is to try and have operations mostly done by Labor Day

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Three weeks since the July 31st windstorm and debris is still everywhere. Hefflinger park is just one of four tree limb drop-off sites closed because it's reached capacity. But the city has been making progress as neighbors continue to wait for curbside collection.

Today, hundreds of tree limbs are being turned into mulch after winds over 80 miles per hour wreaked havoc across many of our neighborhoods.

It's the worst storm Michael Hamilton says he's ever seen.

"Majority of the debris came from my neighbor's tree," he said.

Last week, he worked for three hours with two other guys to get his debris to the curb. And he says he's not upset that it hasn't been picked up yet.

"You know, the city is pretty big and they have areas that need to be taken care of before they come out and get this. So, yeah, they'll get it done eventually."

Public works tells us as of this morning, they are at 52% for curbside collection. That's up 15% from just two days prior.

In Omaha there's 5,000 miles of street. So, trucks have covered roughly 2,500 of it.

"I think it's gonna take a lot longer than they anticipated. I really do. I can't imagine just exactly how big this problem is here," said Hamilton.

It's a slow process but one that crews are grinding away at.

Right now Omaha Parks and Rec only has one grinding machine. Next Monday, a second new one will be active at closed drop-off sites to create mulch which will be re-purposed into city parks and projects.

The parks department tells us this will be a significant help due to the large volume of debris there is.

The city asks that neighbors continue to be patient.

"We are, we'll just wait them out," said Hamilton.

Public Works says the goal is to try and have operations mostly done by Labor Day but don't be surprised if there's still work to be done the week after.

