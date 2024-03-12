Two businesses expand by adding second location in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An empty building on 171st and Maple St. will soon welcome two new businesses: GLOFTEC and Talus. This will be each businesses second location.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On 171st and Maple an empty retail building will soon welcome two new businesses.

One of those businesses being GOLFTEC, a coaching company with one other location in West Omaha on 114th and Dodge.

The Omaha owner tells me they've been looking to expand for some time.

The other business will also be a second location for a popular Papillion restaurant called Talus.

I spoke with the owner who says after seeing such success in the area, they're excited to grow into the Omaha metro.

"Really it's going to be bringing something to that area that's been missing and what we have here at Talus, we have craft cocktails, eclectic wine list and the food itself is very eclectic and its different than a lot of places in town,” said Aron Machevicius, Talus chef and owner.

Both say Northwest Omaha is an attractive spot with opportunity for new business.

Talus hopes to open its new location in October and GOLFTEC a little bit earlier in May.