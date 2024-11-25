UPDATE: 156th and Dodge fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —The Omaha Police Department updated us on the 156th and Dodge fatal pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night.

OPD has identified the 14-year-old boy who was crossing the Dodge Expressway and later died as Keefer Kearns.

OPD tells us Kearns wasn't alone and was with a group of kids. Investigators are working to understand what they were doing.

At this time, OPD says the driver in the Chevy Silverado who struck Kearns isn't being charged.

The investigation is still ongoing.

