VA plans to cut 80,000 jobs: What it means for veterans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning a reorganization effort, with plans to cut over 80,000 jobs from its agency.

It's the latest effort from the Trump administration to slash government spending.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced its goal to reduce VA employment by 15 percent, bringing employment numbers back to 2019 levels. Some veterans, like Sharon Cooper, are hoping for the best.

"I think they're going to use good judgment and not take anybody away that's essential to our healthcare," she said.

Sharon served in the military for 24 years and has been receiving primary care from the VA since she retired.

She says her only minor concern is how long it will take to get an appointment with a reduced staff.

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Doug Collins,shared a video on social media. He says the VA will be able to reach its goal without making cuts to healthcare or benefits for veterans and VA beneficiaries.