'We don’t know if it was random or targeted': Neighbors worry after truck drives by and shoots at their car

"Our son is sleeping in the house and I mean depending on what kind of gun it was for all we know it could've hit him and so it really freaked us out."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A car sitting in the driveway was struck Thursday night by a bullet, damaging the back windshield. The victims of this incident are worried and wondering if this was targeted.

Joe and Nikki Scharfenkamp have lived in the Mapleview neighborhood for almost four years and being within walking distance to Edison Elementary School, they've always felt safe until last week.

"This has been the first time anything has ever happened like this in my entire life,” said Joe Scharfenkamp.

Home security footage shows somebody shooting at their car around 9:00 p.m. Thursday night. Now even days later, they're still scared.

"Our son is sleeping in the house, and I mean depending on what kind of gun it was for all we know it could've hit him and so it really freaked us out,” said Nikki Scharfenkamp.

Before the couple obtained security footage from their neighbor showing a muzzle flash, Joe says the window had a 22-millimeter hole in it.

Police now have the video and people in Mapleview hope it helps investigators catch the shooter.

“One thing, especially expecting it to be like maybe a BB gun or a kid with a slingshot that's one thing but for it to actually be an actual rifle fire to see that muzzle flash, it was definitely a bit of a shock,” said Sammy Al-Marhoon, who’s a nearby neighbor.

While the Scharfenkamp's have a ring camera, they're considering investing in more security measures as a precaution.

"The thought process in my head is it more than likely a one off and if it's not, we'll have something set up for next time,” said Joe.