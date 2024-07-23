'We wouldn't have bought here': Elkhorn neighbors say a nearby new development comes with growing pains

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Off 204th and W Dodge Rd. a new development received final approval from city council Tuesday. Nearby neighbors are concerned and wondering what's to come of their little slice of the good life.



Nearby neighbor Steve Rule chose to live in this neighborhood because of the wooded areas in his backyard, but now all that is changing.

The new five acre lot will turn into a four story, 98-unit apartment.

The development is planned to be completed by spring of 2026.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a growing area with what some say are growing pains. Off 204th and W Dodge Rd. a new development has nearby neighbors concerned.

Steve Rule moved to this neighborhood almost nine years ago from western Nebraska.

"The reason we picked this, this area is because of the, of the trees. This was all a wooded area,” he said.

He never thought this would transform into apartments.

"If we were to come in and this project was going when - this home would have been for sale, our home now, I mean, we wouldn't have bought here."

These five acres will soon turn into a four-story luxury apartment complex.

The developer - Dodge 204 LLC - tells us this land has been zoned for this type of use for years but Rule says he didn't learn about the coming changes until about a year ago when plans were initially approved.

Since then - he's been to almost every meeting about the project.

“This was all cut and tried before anybody could really say no to the project. It was already done."

When Omaha City Council approved the 98-unit complex Tuesday nobody spoke in opposition.

"I'm sure there is a need and that's why they're out here building. But to try to cram that down in this particular corner just doesn't fit,” said Dan Toland, another nearby neighbor.

Toland understands the big picture but wonder what's to come for their little slice of the good life.

To help with traffic, the city will put in a roundabout on Farnam St. - but still they worry.

“You can't necessarily ease all of them out on 204th street,” said Toland.

The developer has also added fencing backing their property to separate the neighborhood from the future complex

They tell me this is a good spot because of the access to major roads.

A spokesperson tells us they are doing all they can to help neighbors feel comfortable.

The development is planned to be completed by spring of 2026.