'We'll be able to connect even more': A new trail system is coming to Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The trail system will connect the neighborhoods south of Bennington Road on 156th Street to downtown, along the Big Papio Creek and to a future youth sports complex.



Residents, like John Shelbourn, are looking forward to safer access to downtown Bennington.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency awarded $2 million in grant money to help fund the project.

Construction is planned to start in 2028, providing a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you use the sidewalk on 156th Street to get out of downtown Bennington to The Heritage neighborhood just to the south, you’ll hit a dead-end, as the sidewalk ends before you get out of downtown. Now, a new trail system is coming to the area so neighbors can be more connected.

If you ask John Shelbourn and his family, there's a lot in downtown Bennington that makes it worth the trip.

When the weather is nicer, they like to ride their bikes or walk.

"Stumble Inn, we go there a lot for dinner, Cup and Cone, we love, we love coffee. Runza, we like to go up to Runza,” said Shelbourn.

But without a paved path from their neighborhood to downtown, walking along 156th Street can be dangerous.

"You know, a lot of distracted drivers with cell phones and, it is a 45 mile an hour highway. So, they do come down that highway pretty fast,” said Shelbourn.

On November 12 he told city council members he believes it’s time for a safer way for people to get around the community.

Shelbourn's words helping to convince local leaders to direct $2 million in grant money to connect the neighborhood south of Bennington Road to downtown along the Big Papio Creek and to a future youth sports complex.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency awards the grant that is funded through the federal government.

"So, we are currently on an existing trail system in Bennington..."

We talked to Bennington Mayor Zac Johns about what this means for the growing community.

"It's going to give us the things that we desire for our community to have the amenities that we need. It's going to give us a stronger local economy and it's going to give us tax relief in our property taxes,” said mayor Johns.

"Yeah, I know neighbors will be excited in the heritage and, and we'll be able to connect even more, I think with the, the downtown community,” said Shelbourn.

Building a stronger community by making more connections.

Construction is slated for 2028 a way away for neighbors, but Shelbourn says his family will remain patient and happy just knowing it's coming.