'We’re here long-term': Neighboring business steps in to save a northwest Omaha daycare from closing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A last-minute deal is keeping Premier Academy near 144th and West Maple open under new ownership. For parents, it is a lifeline in a metro area already short on childcare, where every spot counts.



Earlier this month, Premier Academy told parents it would be closing both its locations, citing low enrollment numbers and financial strain.

In Northwest Omaha, Aspen Kouri, the owner of Empowering Kids Academy, learned the center was next to close and stepped in.

Kouri said her decision was as much about preserving neighborhood connections as it was about saving a building.

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A last-minute deal is keeping Premier Academy near 144th and West Maple open under new ownership. For parents, it is a lifeline in a metro area already short on childcare, where every spot counts.

According to the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, the area needs nearly 5,000 more childcare slots to meet demand.

Earlier this month, Premier Academy told parents it would be closing both its locations, citing low enrollment numbers and financial strain.

The Elkhorn facility shut down, leaving families like Kayla White's scrambling. Her 3-year-old daughter, Melody, had to move to a new center with little notice.

"The transition it took a couple days to really get the hang of things, but she’s doing a lot better," White said.

In Northwest Omaha, Aspen Kouri, the owner of Empowering Kids Academy, learned the center was next to close and stepped in.

"We have the education, we have the training and we have the leadership to be able to make that next move, but really the numbers at our current school show that we can make this sustainable," Kouri said.

Kouri said her decision was as much about preserving neighborhood connections as it was about saving a building. She wanted to keep familiar teachers in place and give parents peace of mind that their kids wouldn't have to start over somewhere new.

"We did a parent meeting and we really focus on making those connections with the families and the kids and building that trust with them that we are here and we’re here long-term," Kouri said.

While it is not something White got to see with her own center, she is happy for the families at the Northwest Omaha location.

"I think that’s great especially since the main concern was you know there’s already not a lot of options for childcare so knowing that another childcare center is stepping in to save that location. I think that brings a lot of comfort to the community," White said.

Renovations are underway at the facility. Classrooms are getting fresh paint, new baseboards, and more toys, while staff get additional training.

Over the next six months, the goal is to increase enrollment to 100 children or more.

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