What to do with political yard signs post election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Yard signs are a way for our neighbors to show their support but now that the election is done, the city has rules on how to properly dispose of them.



Yard signs are not accepted in Omaha's residential curbside recycling or drop-off sites.

Signs can be up-cycled or returned to the candidate or cause if they have a take-back program.

Signs on public property must be removed within a week after the election to avoid penalties.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We’re past the election but that doesn’t mean everyone is ready to put their political yard signs away yet. The city has rules and we're finding out what that means for your signs and how to properly dispose of them.

Yard signs are a popular way for our neighbors to show their support.

"It is the first and only sign I've ever put in my yard. It's something I'm pretty passionate about," said David Pickering.

"These ladies came around and they were taking a Trump survey and she asked me, would you like a sign? I said, yeah, I'll take one", said Karen Kideler.

But now that the election is done, when you're ready to take it down, the organization Keep Omaha Beautiful wants to remind neighbors that you can't recycle them.

The city of Omaha doesn't allow them to be disposed in curbside recycling carts or at drop-off sites

But the easiest thing you can do is just throw them away.

"There are a few signs still around. I assume it's probably the same reason for me. They just haven't had time to take them down," said Pickering.

Or you can up-cycle them.

By re-purposing them, or returning them to the cause or candidate if they have a take-back program.

The city says if a sign is on private property though, you don't have to take them down.

"I, I mean, I'm not gonna keep it forever. I think I might just put it away in my garage. I mean, it could be a keepsake type thing years to come," said Fideler.

But if it is on public property the campaign or organization who placed them there has a week following the election to remove them or there could be potential penalties.