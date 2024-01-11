Winter weather challenges; How you can help FCC workers

Rebecca Zamora is an FCC driver who has experience driving in the snow, but she still knows the challenges.

To help FCC workers, Rebecca has some tips to keep everyone safe.

Video shows Rebecca working on one of her routes picking up recycling from homes in Elkhorn.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While the snowy weather may have impacted your waste pickup, it also impacts those on the job. Despite a delay of one day, FCC workers are back to work but with the winter weather, brings on a new challenge.

"It definitely gets interesting sometimes."

Rebecca Zamora has been driving a sanitation truck for nine years so she knows what it’s like to be in the snow but no matter how used to it she is some problems never go away.

"The slick streets don't help. "

To counter the slickness, each truck is prepped for the winter, giving them more traction on the roads but driving up and down hills can still be tricky.

"I actually have an area right over here that I haven't been in there yet, I'm nervous. I'm kind of nervous that I'm going to go in there and not be able to get out."

On top of driving challenges, FCC workers have faced problems with waste bin placements this week.

"Especially if they leave the cans on the streets and the plows come through and then they plow all the snow up around the cans."

Snow packed cans are a big problem for the people working on a rear load truck because they must lift them on to the trucks.

"So, when they have their cans buried in the snowbanks, the helpers are trying to dig the cans out and a can can weigh up to 300 pounds."

So, they need your help when the snow comes.

"I recommend pulling the cans off the curb until the plows do come through if possible."

Rebecca also asks that you place your bins at least 18 inches apart and to shovel the snow from your driveway out of the street.

"That way it makes everybody's life easier."

With more snow on the way, Rebecca says that it's up to the city to decide if the FCC will have any more delays. So, if you're waiting for your waste to be picked up, the best thing Rebecca recommends to do is be patient.