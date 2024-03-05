WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: Finding a path in a traditionally male dominant industry

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On 180th and Dodge, there's a construction site for a new car dealership. Project Manager, Christina Blake, has been working on the project since September.



Christina Blake is a woman working in a male dominant industry, but that doesn't stop her from pushing her career forward.

It’s women's history month and 3 News Now wanted to speak with someone excelling in a field that’s traditionally male dominant. That’s how we met Christina Blake, a project manager for MCL Construction.

"Kind of walking the job site I try to do at least once a day."

As a project manager, Christina makes sure everything on this job site is going as planned.

"I'd say it is definitely different. You go to work and yeah, there may not be - I may not see any women that day."

While it's different, it's not unusual to Christina, who grew up in a family with a construction business of their own and a mother who inspired her to join the field.

"I really saw her do everything and thought you know I can do the same thing."

Her family's business helped kick start her career, but it wasn't until she joined the workforce that she'd face challenges of her own dealing with gender disparities.

"A lot of what I've had to deal with... I tend to work a little harder or feel like I have to work a little harder just to prove myself among all the men,” said Christina. “Ultimately, the extra hard work did put me where I am today."

With enough hard work and support, Christina has found her place but for other women, finding that path can be more difficult.

The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) says only 9.9% of the industry is made up of women.

At MCL, the number is higher with 26 female employees making up 14% of its workforce.

"I mean like a lot of young girls going through school you're taught to - you can be a teacher, a nurse, things like that but construction is never really an option,” said Brianna Ouedraogo, a board member of NAWIC Omaha.

To help more women find a path in construction NAWIC is working to educate, support and advocate for them.

"Well, it's not a secret that there is a labor shortage, and women need to know that they can do it and that there are opportunities for them," said Ouedraogo.

And it's a group Christina says she's thankful for.

"It's really empowering just knowing that you're starting to see more and more women in this field," said Christina.